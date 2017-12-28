Italy goes to the polls on March 4

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

President Sergio Mattarella of Italy dissolved the parliament and called for elections to take place on March 4, 2018.

The move is hardly a surprise although it finds the government in a difficult spot, with the ruling governing party lagging behind more than six percentage points on the polls. Leading the polls is the Five Star (M5S) movement, which campaigns on an anti-immigration ticket.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and his far-right allies are also campaigning on an anti-immigration ticket. For months it has been assumed that a future coalition government could be formed between the ruling Democratic Party with the parliamentary support or even participation of Forza Italia. However, as the far right surges and the ruling centre-left is losing ground, Berlusconi is hoping to emerge as king rather than king maker alone.

Polls currently project a three way split of the vote between the right-wing coalition led by Forza Italia, PD and a left wing splinter group, and M5S.

M5S leads the polls, while the party has recently committed to a referendum on Euro membership. Although in the region of 30%, an M5S government is not considered likely as the party has made clear it is unwilling to work with either the left or the right in government.

Successive migratory waves from Africa have undermined the legitimacy of government policies that seek social inclusion for migrants, including a naturalization law for children of migrants born in Italy as well as special provisions for unaccompanied minors. Forza Italia, Lega Nord, and the MS5 have opposed legislation that they consider migrant-friendly. At the same time, Italy has championed an EU mission in the Niger to prevent people smuggling that appears to be bearing fruits.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is expected to stay on while negotiations take place after the elections. Given the unprecedented balance of power and untested alliances, the negotiation period could be prolonged.

On Thursday, Gentiloni took pride in the successes of the centre left government. Since Gentiloni came to office the government has dealt with what the prime minister described as Italy’s most serious post-war economic crisis – including a “systemic crisis” in the banking sector – and reigned over deficit and debt. Meanwhile, Gentiloni boasts, Italy has returned to growth, created over one million jobs, and advanced a human rights agenda including civil unions and anti-torture legislation.