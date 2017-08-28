Italy criticised for refugee evictions

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Italy is reviewing its legislation on refugee evictions after being criticised by the United Nations over forcibly evicting hundreds of people from a building near Rome’s Termini main train station last week.

The building had been peacefully occupied since 2013 by mainly refugees and asylum-seekers from Eritrea and Ethiopia. They were given just 15 minutes to vacate on August 19 when police stormed the building with orders to evict all 800 squatters.

“I left everything behind,” a 30-year-old refugee told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) on condition of anonymity.

On August 24, authorities returned to evict the remaining people, using water canons and batons to forcibly remove the hundred or so refugees still on the premises.

As reported by the AFP, the violence quickly escalated with the squatters responding by throwing gas canisters and rocks at police.

The violence “on both sides” was later condemned by top cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The images of violence went viral in Italy, with one video in particular of a police official making disparaging remarks sparking outrage.

The video showed the official saying: “Those people have to disappear, too bad for them. If they throw something, break their arm”.

While opposition parties on the extreme right welcomed the evictions, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) voiced “grave concern”.

Several hundred people, mainly leftists and migrants, demonstrated in Rome on August 26 against the evictions.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi blamed the current immigration situation on “years of negligence,” adding that the “absence of serious national policies” has “created a war between poor people”.