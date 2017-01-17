Italy cracks down on wolf cross-breeding

Police in Italy have completed a four-year investigation into the illegal trade of potentially dangerous dogs cross-bred with wolves. Some 230 of these hybrid animals were discovered and two breeders convicted. Seven others are under investigation.
As reported by The Telegraph, the Italian police found breeders were selling puppies bred from wolves and Czechoslovakian wolf dogs for up to €5,000.
The investigation began in the city of Modena in northern Italy, where the first illegal cross-breed was discovered, but soon spread to other towns and cities around the country.
“The wolves were caught illegally in the Carpathian Mountains, Scandinavia and North America,” said Colonel Daniela Piccoli, the officer in charge of the investigation. Wolf puppies were smuggled illegally into Italy.