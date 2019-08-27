Italy’s centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) is open to the possibility of a second Giuseppe Conte government, Senate Chief Whip Andrea Marcucci said Monday.

“There are no vetoes, we’re talking about content,” Marcucci told the public news agency ANSA, denying that the current political stalemate is over a name alone.

PD leader Nicola Zingaretti made clear that PD wants a fresh start or “discontinuity,” if he is to agree to form a government with the Five Star Movement (MS5). In his view, this substantive change from the 14-month coalition government between MS5 and Lega cannot be founded on the same prime minister.

However, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio insists that Giuseppe Conte should remain at the helm of the new cabinet. The MS5 negotiating position is bolstered by the offer by Matteo Salvini to rejoin the government until the government cuts the number of MPs from 935 to 600 and the 2020 budget is passed.

If the apparent stalemate is not resolved, President Sergio Mattarella will have to call a fresh election by the end of October, as demanded by Salvini. Mattarella said Monday he would start a fresh round of consultations with the parties at four o’clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, followed by consultations with M5S at 17:00 on Wednesday.

Failure to form a government would potentially signal a crushing defeat for MS5, which is polling somewhere in the region of 20%, that is, substantially lower than the 32% it secured 14 months ago. To the contrary, Lega would appear to be the biggest winner of snap elections, as the party is polling between 33-and-38% in recent weeks.

PD has seen a significant surge in the polls but currently has no apparent “winning theory,” as there is no single partner on the left that would allow the formation of a left-wing government.

Meanwhile, Italy’s economic fundamentals are deteriorating.

Italian growth in the first half of 2019 appears to be the lowest among the members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

According to data released on Monday, Italy has experienced two successive zero growth quarters. Growth across OECD economies has been an annualized 0.5% in the second quarter of 2019, marginally lower from 0.6% in the first.