Italy approves plans to bailout banks

A file picture dated 23 March 2016 shows Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS or MPS) headquarters in Piazza Salimbeni, in Siena, Italy.

Published 08:58 December 22, 2016
Updated 08:58 December 22, 2016

The Italian parliament has approved a government plan for a possible €20bn bailout of the country's banks.

As reported by the BBC, the Italian Treasury will probably have to rescue Italy's third largest lender, Monte deiPaschi, by the end of next week. The rescue fund will be used to prop up other banks as well.

Earlier, Monte deiPaschi revealed that it could run out of funds by next April, using up nearly €11bn. Previously it had said it had the funds to stay afloat for 11 months. It adde...

