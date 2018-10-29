Italy acknowledges threat to lenders as spread remains dangerously high

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has admitted that the country’s 10-year bond spread could be harmful to Italian lenders but added “there are no dangers now” as all of Italy’s banks are sufficiently capitalised.

His statements echo the warning by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who recently told the press that bond sell-offs could harm the Italian banking system as Italy’s banks hold €375 billion in Italian bonds that are now losing their market value.

Bond yields have more than doubled since March, breaking the 300-basis points barrier during the previous week.

Standard & Poor’s announced on October 26 that it would leave Italy’s sovereign debt rating unchanged (BBB) despite lowering its outlook to negative. This leaves Italian bonds at two notches above junk and counterbalances a debt downgrade by Moody’s that occurred a week earlier.

The S&P did, however, warn the Italian government that if the value of bonds held by Italian lenders depreciates further, it would disrupt the supply of liquidity in the Italian market.

The surge in sovereign bond yields has been triggered by a conflict between the Italian government and Brussels over the 2019 budget. Italy has posted a 2.4% budget deficit target, which is three times higher than what was agreed between the EU and the previous government.

The Italian budget envisions a minimum guaranteed income of €780 for all Italian citizens, slashing taxes for the self-employed, rolling back pension reforms introduced in 2011, and public investment in infrastructure.

Due to Italy’s resistance to a fiscal consolidation policy, the European Commission officially rejected the Italian budget, giving the government three weeks to return with a new draft. The Italian government refuses to consider a change in the budget with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini saying that the government “will not backtrack even by half a millimetre.”

All eyes are now on a rumoured merger between the troubled state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Bancoposta, with Tria saying that if a lender was to face a crisis, the government “must in one way or another intervene.”

Salvini has backed a move similar to what Tria proposed when he endorsed the possibility of a bank merger “if it makes economic sense”.