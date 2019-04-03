Italian parliament unanimously approves bill against revenge porn

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

An amendment to a bill on violence against women was passed unanimously in the Italian parliament on 2 April, setting prison terms of up to six years for the unsolicited sharing of compromising erotic pictures or video, known as “revenge porn”.

The proposal was put forward by the opposition Forza Italia party of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and is part of a reform bill that aims to give greater protection to victims of violence and stalking.

The vote was unanimous after it gained support both from the centre-left Democratic Party. Italy’s ruling populist coalition — made up of the hard-right Lega, or League, party of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and the leftist anti-establishment Five Star Movement of Luigi di Maio, who also serves as deputy prime minister, had largely rejected the revenge porn proposal last week.

The decision caused an outcry amongst Italian lawmakers which sparked a much-heated protest from opposition members from both the left and the right.