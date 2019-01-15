Italian leftist militant extradited from South America after 40 years on the run

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

One of the last remaining members of Italy’s tumultuous “Years of Lead” – a period in the 1970s that saw radical leftist terrorists wreak havoc on the Italian public was extradited from South America and handed over to Italian authorities after four decades on the run.

Cesare Battisti, a former member of the militant leftist terrorist group the Armed Proletarians for Communism that committed terror acts in Italy in the mid-to-late 1970s, fled Italy for France in 1981 after serving two years of a life sentence for the murder of four people and the crippling of a 14-year-old while taking part in the armed activities of one of Italy’s most radical Marxist-Leninist terror groups.

Given shelter by sympathetic French governments, many of whom were led by individuals that were sympathetic to or deeply involved with the radical leftists who led the 1968 Paris Student Riots that shut down the centre of the city for weeks and affected French political culture for decades, Battisti lived openly in Paris and reinvented himself as a crime novelist.

He later fled France for Mexico in 2004, before settling in Brazil after he was personally offered protection from prosecution by Brazil’s former Socialist president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Battisti’s status in Brazil came to an abrupt end, however, following the election of arch-conservative President Jair Bolsonaro in December following Balsonaro’s campaign vow to strengthening ties between Brazil’s new right-wing government and Italy’s anti-establishment coalition administration that is being steered by Bolsonaro’s ideological counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Battisti, 64, was transported to Rome aboard a government aircraft following his arrest in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra after being flagged by Interpol once the international criminal police organization knew that Battisti was, again, on the run.

He had fled to Bolivia following Bolsonaro’s proclamation that his government would arrest and send Battisti back to Italy to be returned to prison. Battisti had hoped that the Bolivian government of leftist leader, Evo Morales – a staunch ally of the Communist regime in Cuba and Nicolas Maduro‘s oppressive government in Venezuela – would look favourably on the prospect of hosting a former Marxist terrorist.

Intead of finding refuge in South America’s poorest nation, Battisti was instead met by Salvini and Italy’s justice minister, Alfonso Bonafede, upon his arrival at Rome’s airport. Bonafede later commented that Brazil’s handover of Battisti was a watershed moment in the bilateral history of relations between the two countries and a message that “We are telling the world that nobody can evade Italian justice. Battisti is a multiple murderer who committed serious crimes; his escape mortified the pain of the families of the victims and of an entire population. So many years have passed but the hurt has not been soothed.”

In the late 1960s and 1970s, Italy was a major theatre of operation for armed radical leftist groups. Taking their cue from Germany’s Baader-Meinhof Group while receiving heavy financial support and weapons from the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, and the Palestinian Liberation Organization – the PLO, groups like the Armed Proletarians for Communism and their far larger and more infamous brothers-in-arms, the Brigate Rosse, or Red Brigades, waged a decade-long terror campaign against Italian society that included kidnapping, bombings, assassinations, and bank robbing.

The Red Brigades earned international condemnation in May 1978 after the group kidnapped and murdered Italy’s Prime Minister Aldo Moro.