Italian government concerned over rising spreads

The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte echoed the concerns of his Economy Minister Giovanni Tria about the surging bond spreads.

Bond spreads continue to rise after the European Commission rejected Italy’s 2019 budget deficit target of 2,4%, that is, treble the level agreed with the previous government.

“If the spread goes higher, or stays high at this level, it is certainly a problem,” Conte told daily newspapers La Stampa and La Repubblica, urging everyone to tone down the confrontational rhetoric.

Tria said that economic fundamentals are solid, but Italy cannot sustain a spread at 320 basis points for too long.

Nonetheless, the two leaders of the parties supporting the government are resolute on their determination not to amend the Italian budget.

The leader of the Five Star Movement (MS5) Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that Italy has no plans to leave the single currency. However, he committed to keeping the 2019 budget as it stands.

The Lega leader Matteo Salvini had a more combative tone, vowing to ignore the spread. He is accusing the European Commission of economic sabotage. “If Brussels or some big professors want Italy at zero growth, they have run into the wrong government and the wrong minister,” he told Italian media on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has no intention to accommodate monetary policy to ease the pressure on Italian spreads. The ECB’s bond-buying program will end in December 2018, taking off the market reliance on a buyer of last resort at sufficient volumes to lower yields.

The President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi acknowledged on Thursday that Italy is a factor of systemic insecurity, comparing it to Brexit and the threat of an international trade war. He refused to predict how high the Italian spread could go, but warned that the rise is undermining the resilience of Italian lenders.

Although he expressed his hope that accommodation would be achieved between Rome and Brussels on budgetary policy, Draghi made clear the “financing deficits is not in our mandate.”

Meanwhile, the Italian budget is not the Eurozone’s sole headache.

The French 2019 has a target deficit of 2,8% of GDP, while the IMF projects this could rise to 3,2%. That means France is in bigger danger of violating the 3% GDP limit set by the EU. France has a lower debt-to-GDP ratio than Italy – 97% rather than 132% — but the pressure is mounting to cut its deficit cycle.

Rather than stepping up fiscal consolidation, France aims to cut taxes and is freezing rather than reducing public spending.

Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Slovenia are faced with similar demands.

Given decelerating growth across the Eurozone, the Commission wants steeper budgetary policy.