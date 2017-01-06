Istanbul’s nightclub assailant probably an ethnic Uighur

An undated handout photo released on 02 January 2017 by the Turkish police and obtained through Dogan News Agency via Depo Photos shows the main suspect in the Reina nightclub shooting. A manhunt for the attacked is still under way on 02 January 2017. At least 39 people were killed and 65 others ere wounded in the attack on Reina nightclub in Istanbul early 01 January.

Published 10:45 January 6, 2017
Istanbul’s Reina nightclub assailant is probably an ethnic Uighur, while Turkish security services know where he might be hiding, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said on Thursday, A Haber reports.

On Tuesday, local media sources claimed authorities were looking for a 28-year-old Kyrgyz national. Although Turkish officials do not comment on the leads of the ongoing investigation, government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that clear fingerprints had been found. Hurriyet columnist Abdulkadir Selvi claimed the assailant was identified.

On Thursday, the Deputy Prime Minister described the man as a “specially trained” member of a cell that could already be abroad.

The Islamic State has already claimed responsibility for last Sunday’s attack in Turkey, with a toll of 39 people and 69 wounded, half of whom were tourists. There were over 600 people that had gathered to welcome the  New Year in the club of the cosmopolitan Ortakoy district.

Meanwhile, arrests linked to the case continued on Thursday in Selimpasa town, west of Istanbul, Anadolu agency reports. Some of those arrested were ethnic Uighurs.

Uighurs are Turkic-speaking Muslim minority in western China, many of whom have immigrated to Turkey.

epa05694602 A video capture shows the gunman entering the Reina nightclub, a popular night club in Istanbul near by the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey, early 01 January 2017. At least 39 people were killed and 65 others were wounded in the attack, local media reported. EPA/DHA VIA DEPO POHOTOS TURKEY OUT ; BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

