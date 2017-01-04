Istanbul terrorist manhunt: state of play

An undated handout photo released on 02 January 2017 by the Turkish police and obtained through Dogan News Agency via Depo Photos shows the main suspect in the Reina nightclub shooting. A manhunt for the attacked is still under way on 02 January 2017. At least 39 people were killed and 65 others ere wounded in the attack on Reina nightclub in Istanbul early 01 January.

Published 11:05 January 4, 2017
Updated 11:05 January 4, 2017

The identity of the Istanbul assailant has been established, although the manhunt continues.

the manhunt continues for the terrorist who carried out the attack where 39 people died, and 69 were wounded. The man apparently used a machine gun and explosive devices. There were over 600 people inside the Reina club at the time of the attack.

Turkish media sources claim authorities are looking for a 28-year-old Kyrgyz national. Although Turkish officials do not comment on the leads of the ongoi...

