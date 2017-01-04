Istanbul terrorist manhunt: state of play

The identity of the Istanbul assailant has been established, although the manhunt continues.

the manhunt continues for the terrorist who carried out the attack where 39 people died, and 69 were wounded. The man apparently used a machine gun and explosive devices. There were over 600 people inside the Reina club at the time of the attack.

Turkish media sources claim authorities are looking for a 28-year-old Kyrgyz national. Although Turkish officials do not comment on the leads of the ongoi...