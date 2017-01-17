Istanbul’s New Year assailant captured

An undated handout photo released on 02 January 2017 by the Turkish police and obtained through Dogan News Agency via Depo Photos shows the main suspect in the Reina nightclub shooting. A manhunt for the attacked is still under way on 02 January 2017. At least 39 people were killed and 65 others ere wounded in the attack on Reina nightclub in Istanbul early 01 January.

January 17, 2017
January 17, 2017

The main suspect in the killing of 39 people on New Year’s night at the Reina Istanbul nightclub was arrested and has confessed, Istanbul’s governor announced on Tuesday.

The suspect is called Abdulgadir Masharipov born in Uzbekistan in 1983 and is an Afghanistan war veteran with military training.

Masharipov was captured during a surprise raid on Monday evening in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district. He was found in an apartment with one Iraqi man, three women from Egypt and Africa, and his four-year old son Reuters reports.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed the attack. Police also recovered in the apartment US$197,000 and firearms.

