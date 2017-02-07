Israel defies Geneva convention to legalize West Bank settlements

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Israeli Parliament (Knesset) legalized 4,000 West Bank settlements on Monday.

The 60-52 vote in the Knesset sets Israel on a collision course with Europe, although the Trump administration has signaled ready to accept West Bank settlements.

That is the first time Israel has moved to endorse settlements officially. The bill legalizes settler homes built arbitrarily on private Palestinian land, against a 40-year legal precedent. It forces Palestinians to relinquish their land for a price to be determined by Israeli courts. The bill has been previously condemned by the Obama Administration, the UN, and the EU.

It is also perceived as violating the Israeli rule of law.

On Sunday, Israel’s Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit, said that the so-called Regulation bill is in direct violation to the Fourth Geneva Convention against the protections granted to occupied populations. The Attorney General also warned the bill runs against Israel’s constitution.

On the eve of the vote, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, urged Israel warned that the bill would have far-reaching legal consequences for Israel and would “greatly diminish the prospects for Arab-Israeli peace.”

During the debate on Monday, Labour Party opposition leader Isaac Herzog warned that this was the first time Israel introduces the bill against the government’s legal advisor and that Israel will be taken to The Hague tribunal.

The bill was championed by the Jewish Home party, led by Naftali Bennett. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted to delay the vote until after his visit to Washington, but Likud was dragged by its junior coalition partner to vote.