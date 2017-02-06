Israel to debates bill legalizing West Bank settlements

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The junior coalition Jewish Home party announced it would bring to parliament (Knesset) on Monday a bill that envisages the legalization of settlements.

Legalizing settlements in the West Bank that are built on private Palestinian property is considered illegal by international law.

The Jewish Home party said in a statement issued on Sunday that “half a million residents of Samaria, Judea, and the Jordan Valley deserve normal lives.”

The so-called “Regulation bill” offers financial support for the land confiscated from the Palestinians. Prime Minister Netanyahu is supportive of the bill but wants to coordinate actions with Washington.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resisted pressure from the Jewish Home party to floor the bill before his visit to the United States due on February 15.

Israel’s Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit, said about the Regulation bill that this is the first time Israel affirms government support for settlements by law, that is, in direct violation to the Fourth Geneva Convention against the protections granted to occupied populations.