The Islamic State is gathering new strength and conducting guerrilla attacks across Iraq and Syria, the New York Times reports.

It is estimated that ISIS still has up to 18,000 fighters on the ground, who are still actively undermining the consolidation of peace by means of assassinations, ambushes, kidnapping, and sniper attacks. They are thought to have a war chest of $400 million, controlling a string of businesses ranging from fish farming to cannabis plantations.

According to Al-Monitor, a high-profile attack occurred in August in northern Iraq, when armed men claiming IS allegiance held a public beheading of a policeman in a rural village south of the city of Samarra in Salahuddin Province, north of Baghdad.

A US inspector general report suggests that the withdrawal of 1,000 US troops and the gradual withdrawal of support for Kurdish fighters is creating a number of challenges. Kurdish forces hold over 10,000 IS fighters as prisoners, including 2,000 foreigners, at the Al-Hol camp in northern Syria. A recent UN report echoes the view that Al-Hol could become a breeding ground for an IS resurgence.

At the moment, Washington has limited ability to stop the resurgence of IS attacks and is now focusing on preventing the spread of such phenomena in urban areas. One indicator of resurgent IS activity appears to be the increasing need for US aerial operations in Syria, which doubled in June compared to May.

With 5,200 troops in Iraq and just under 1,000 in Syria, the US American military is faced with an enduring insurgency of a force that remains well equipped and adequately funded, according to US officials. However, the Islamic State has changed tactics, disappearing into local populations after every attack rather than seeking to control territory.