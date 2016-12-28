Irish passports in high demand after Brexit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Demand for Irish passports has soared according to the Irish foreign ministry, the Irish Times report.

Irish citizenship is acquired by means of birth on the island (jus soli) as well as descent, that is, if the applicant has had an Irish grandparent (jus sanguinis). An estimated 25% of British nationals have Irish descent.

The Foreign Ministry acknowledges that Brexit may have played a significant role, although there is no explicit evidence for that as individuals do not justify the reason for their application. 740,000 Irish passports were sought to December 21st, of whom about 10% were from Northern Ireland (65,136) and about 8% U.K citizens with Irish roots (59,377).

There have also been over 25,000 applications for an ID card that can be used as a travel document in 31 countries, including all EU member states. Bizarrely, 75% of all applicants are male.

Monthly fluctuations may provide a hint; the busiest month was May with 96,356 applications. There were also surges in August, which resonates with the Olympics, as well as October-November that could mean planning Christmas holidays.