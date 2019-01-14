IRENA chooses European candidate as new director

EU Commission welcomes Francesco La Camera as newly elected Director-General of International Renewable Energy Agency.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Given the European Union’s goal to tackle climate change and boost the use of renewables, the Commission hailed on January 14 the decision by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to elect the European candidate, Francesco La Camera from Italy, as its new Director-General.

La Camera will succeed Adnan Amin from Kenya, who has headed the organisation since it was officially inaugurated in 2011.

“The election of a European candidate for this important organisation demonstrates our leadership in the global world of renewables,”

Energy and Climate Action Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete said. “I am confident that Mr La Camera is the right person to lead the International Renewable Energy Agency in the next phase of renewables deployment worldwide,” the Commissioner added.

La Camera is currently the Director of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Environment in Italy. He is expected to start as the head of the organisation in April 2019.

The International Renewable Energy Agency is an intergovernmental organisation with 160 member countries. The organisation’s role is to support the acceleration of renewable energy throughout the world by providing technical assistance, policy support and new data and analysis to governments.

In the EU, IRENA played an important role in the assessment of Europe’s cost-competitive potential for renewables in 2030.