Ireland and Spain discuss their special expectations from Brexit

SERGIO BARRENECHEA
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and his Irish counterpart Enda Kenny (L), during the press conference held at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 12 January 2017. Both leaders has talked about the Brexit.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 10:56 January 13, 2017
Updated 10:56 January 13, 2017

London will speak to Dublin but steers away from Madrid

By NEOnline | IR

A bilateral meeting between Mariano Rajoy and Enda Kenny and on Thursday focused on Brexit. The Irish Prime Minister was visiting Madrid, as the expectations of both countries from Brexit could be entangled, perhaps even in conflict.

The results of the visit are not clear. What is clear is that while London wants a special deal with Brussels, unlike the Swiss, the Norwegian, and the Turkish, there are two states that will require a special relationship with London, post-Brexit.

The diploma...

