Ireland regulates Airbnb to help ease pressure on housing market

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ireland’s Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy announced plans to regulate short-term rentals and home-sharing sites including Airbnb as those services, according to Murphy, place undue pressure on housing markets as privately-owned homes are used for short-term hospitality rather than long-term housing.

Several cities around Europe, including Barcelona and Paris, have taken similar steps.

Short-term rentals will still be allowed for homeowners for periods of no longer than 90 days a year and a maximum of 14 consecutive days at the time, regulations that are far stricter than Paris, which allows a maximum of 120 days a year.

The law will allow longer periods for people who live in the house and rent out rooms, but not the entire property. People with more than one home will not be able to use their second or third properties for short-term lettings without acquiring a rental permit that will tax implications for each homeowner.

Permits will not be granted in areas of high housing demand, such as the centre of Dublin where there has been a major surge in real estate prices in the years since Airbnb became a major force on the housing market.

Airbnb estimates that one in five Irish families supplement their incomes by renting out their properties using the home-sharing platform.