Ireland appoints interim Central Bank governor

The Irish Central Bank has appointed Sharon Donnery as acting governor from 1 June to the end of August, a period of time that will cover the nomination of its new treasury chief, the New Zealand-born top treasury department official, Gabriel Makhlouf.
Makhlouf will come into office on 1 September, exactly three months after current Central Bank Governor, Philip Lane, leaves to take up a new role at the European Central Bank.
