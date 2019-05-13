Ireland appoints interim Central Bank governor

Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Philip Lane, delivers a speech during the conference Finance Disintermediation and the Future of the Banking Sector' held in Madrid.

Published 16:03 May 13, 2019
Updated 16:03 May 13, 2019

The Irish Central Bank has appointed Sharon Donnery as acting governor from 1 June to the end of August, a period of time that will cover the nomination of its new treasury chief, the New Zealand-born top treasury department official, Gabriel Makhlouf.   

Makhlouf will come into office on 1 September, exactly three months after current Central Bank Governor, Philip Lane, leaves to take up a new role at the European Central Bank.

