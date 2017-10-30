Iran will keep producing missiles, despite US sanctions

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani announced on October 29 that his country will continue to produce missiles for defence purposes. He said this is not a violation of international accords.

“We have built, are building and will continue to build missiles, and this violates no international agreements,” Rouhani told the parliament.

In a speech broadcast on state television, Rouhani spoke days after the US House of Representatives voted for new sanctions against Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the United States has already imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, saying its missile tests violate a UN resolution, that calls on Tehran not to undertake activities related to missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

“You are disregarding past negotiations and agreements approved by the UN Security council and expect others to negotiate with you?” Rouhani said.

It is now up to the US Congress to decide whether to re-impose sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the agreement that Amano’s agency is in charge of policing.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Tehran will stick to the agreement as long as the other signatories do, but will “shred” the deal if Washington pulls out, as Donald Trump has threatened to do.