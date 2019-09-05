Iran will release seven members of the Swedish-owned and British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, captured by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards on July 19 as it passed the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement to Iran’s state media on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi justified the decision on humanitarian grounds. The sailors – five Indians, one Latvian and one Russian – have left the vessel.

Overall, there were 23 members of the crew and it is unclear what will happen to the remaining 16.

“We are pleased that for seven crew members their ordeal may soon be over, and they may return to their families,” said Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hanell.

It is unclear if or when the tanker itself is planned will be returned.

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohamed Javid Zarif, has argued that the tanker violated maritime law and had been on course to collide with a fishing vessel. Iran denies allegations that the tanker was captured in retribution for the capture of the Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1 on July 4.

Adrian Darya 1 was captured by Royal Marines off the coast of Gibraltar on suspicion it was smuggling oil to the Assad regime, in violation of an EU embargo. Adrian Darya 1 was released by Gibraltarian authorities on August 15, after Tehran offered assurances that the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.