Iran renews it air carrier fleet at bargain prices

The US Boeing and EU’s Airbus are delivering planes at half their initial value

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Iran is renewing its fleet of planes at bargain prices.

Iran said on Sunday it would pay half the original price for 80 US-made 777 Boeing airliners with an initially estimated value of €16bn. That is still the biggest deal that Iran signs with a US company since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. And the deal could fall through if the US President-elect, Donald Trump, withdraws from the agreement.

The Iranian Minister of Transport, Fakrieh-Kashan, will pay under €10bn for 100 made in Europe Airbus Airliners, with an initially estimated value of approximately €18bn, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Iran has moved swiftly to sign huge contracts to replace Iran’s aging fleet, which is the result of years of sanctions. Earlier this month, the European Commission blacklisted half of the IranAir fleet, which fails to meet international safety standards. 193 airlines are banned from EU skies, including Iran’s Aseman Airlines.

The renewal of the IranAir fleet is seen as the most lucrative contract for 2016 and finds the aviation industry at a downturn. With aviation being a buyer ’s market, Tehran is getting a bargain besides increasing its diplomatic leverage.Meanwhile, Iran is close to sealing a deal for 20 ATR smaller turboprops planes for under half a billion Euros, Reuters reports. ATR is co-owned by Airbus and Italy’s Finmeccanica.

Meanwhile, Iran is close to sealing a deal for 20 ATR smaller turboprops planes for under half a billion Euros, Reuters reports. ATR is co-owned by Airbus and Italy’s Finmeccanica.