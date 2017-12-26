Iran confirms death sentence for scientist from Belgium 

Author
Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 12:35 December 26, 2017
Updated 12:35 December 26, 2017

Iran's Supreme Court has confirmed that it is upholding the death sentence against an Iranian-Swedish professor connected to the Free University of Brussels (VUB).

Iranian authorities detained Ahmadreza Djalali, a scientist at the Research Center in Emergency and Disaster Medicine (CRIMEDIN) run by the University of Eastern Piedmont in Novara, Italy, and the Free University Brussels (VUB), during a visit in April.

Djalali has been charged espionage and 'enmity with God' -- a crime which in...

