Iran confirms death sentence for scientist from Belgium 

Iran's Supreme Court has confirmed that it is upholding the death sentence against an Iranian-Swedish professor connected to the Free University of Brussels (VUB).

Iranian authorities detained Ahmadreza Djalali, a scientist at the Research Center in Emergency and Disaster Medicine (CRIMEDIN) run by the University of Eastern Piedmont in Novara, Italy, and the Free University Brussels (VUB), during a visit in April.

Djalali has been charged espionage and 'enmity with God' -- a crime which in...