Iran calls Trump’s nuclear deal threats ‘meaningless’

US President-elect Donald Trump’s talk of renegotiating Iran’s nuclear accord has been criticised as “meaningless” by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

According to the Reuters news agency, Rouhani told reporters on January 17 that “Mr. Trump has so far made many remarks on the deal. These are mainly slogans. I do not see it likely that something happens in practice.”

Rouhani compared talk of renegotiating its nuclear accord to “converting a shirt back to cotton”.

As reported by CBS News online, Trump has strongly criticised the deal, in which Iran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief, but has not offered exact plans as to what to do about the agreement negotiated with seven nations.

The agreement also included Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany. None has expressed interest in scrapping the agreement or restoring sanctions.

In pre-election statements, Trump said Iran “suckered us” and that the deal is “stupid,” a “lopsided disgrace” and the “worst deal ever negotiated”.

But Trump said he does not want to simply tear up the agreement. Instead, he spoke of reopening the diplomacy and declared that unlike President Obama’s diplomats, he would have been prepared to walk away from talks.