International partners discuss support to Sudan’s transition

EPA-EFE/MARWAN ALI
Click for full view

Protestors celebrate and flash victory sign on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, 17 July 2019. according to media reports, the ruling military council and several of the civilian opposition movement signed a power-sharing agreement that was reached earlier this month. According to the agreement, mediated by African Union and Ethiopia, the military council will take control of a sovereign council for 21 months, followed by a civilian one for another 18 months before holding elections.

Published 12:15 July 23, 2019
Updated 12:15 July 23, 2019

A broad group of international partners (African Union, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union, France, Germany, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Nations, United States), as well as key international financial institutions met in Brussels on 22 July to discuss efforts to support a peaceful resolution to Sudan’s current challenges.

The group renewed their calls for proper implementation and monitoring of the transitional agreements, expressed their commitment to deliver peace, stability and economic recovery, and expressed their readiness to support and to play a role in this context.

