International partners discuss support to Sudan’s transition

A broad group of international partners (African Union, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union, France, Germany, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Nations, United States), as well as key international financial institutions met in Brussels on 22 July to discuss efforts to support a peaceful resolution to Sudan’s current challenges.

The group renewed their calls for proper implementation and monitoring of the transitional agreements, expressed their commitment to deliver peace, stability and economic recovery, and expressed their readiness to support and to play a role in this context.