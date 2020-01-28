Intense fighting continues in the Nihm district in Yemen. The legitimate forces, backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition fought Iran-backed Houthi militias, complicating the fragile peace talks between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed rebels.

The Nihm district in Yeman is seen as the gateway to the capital Sanaa that is controlled by the Houthis. The Yemeni military said at least 15 Houthis were killed and dozens injured and arrested.

“Both sides seem to want some sort of truce. But the danger is that if the Houthis feel they’re on the front foot, they’ll keep pressing advances and that will make these negotiations very difficult”, an expert said.

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, warned that the sudden surge in violence could ruin the peace talks.

Yemen has been torn by conflict since 2014, when Houthi rebels seized the capital and ousted the government of president Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi . Fatal diseases are being common in the country because of poverty. Over 10,000 people were killed in the war and more than 3 million were displaced since the beginning of the war.