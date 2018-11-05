Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

We are facing a new agenda for Innovation and Entrepreneurship as the two will be ever greater enablers of competitiveness in Europe and essential to mobilising universities, companies and other actors to the challenge of being more competitive.

The importance of innovation and entrepreneurship becomes more consolidated in a time of crisis, especially when there is the real possibility of new, concrete results that have a profound impact.

There is now a clear sense of a stronger collaboration between both innovation and entrepreneurship and it offers new solutions to different problems. This new collaborative experience is very important to Europe.

Europe must be the main platform of a more entrepreneurial society that is centred on new areas of knowledge and sectors of value.

This is why the example of hubs with a focus on high-added value clusters like ICT and Fashion, among others, that can evolve into strong partnerships with multinationals and start-ups, as well as with and the local authorities, are a good demonstration of this new strategic partnership for the future.

Innovation and entrepreneurship promote a new set of studies oriented towards the real added value of companies in the market, which is supported by strategic knowledge and the experience of managers and PhDs from universities. The focus on innovation and entrepreneurial ideas as the drivers of creating added value with an international dissemination, is a challenge for the future.

Some Hubs have been developing strong strategic networks of knowledge with different areas of the world, like Asia and South America.

The focus on innovation and entrepreneurship must be a point of departure for the future. The quality of effective education must also be a new competitive advantage of these intelligent universities, which will be pushed by a global idea of modernity, added value and excellence.

This is a very clear idea that suits the big challenge that our society really faces, which requires new answers for different questions. The act of global participation in such a demanding society is an exercise of commitment between individual creativity and collective cooperation.

The practical collaboration of relevant firms and universities/hubs of innovation as part of the strategic ambition of this agenda is exemplified by some experiences – with a commitment towards innovation, quality, and creativity.

This message of distinction will be right for a different type of individual and for the collective integration of ideas and solutions. Innovation and Entrepreneurship play an intelligent commitment between its local role and its global ambition.

The innovation and entrepreneurship agenda is a great challenge for our economies and societies. This collaborative experience is an important contribution to a society that must be able to understand this new era and effectively address the answers of different stakeholders of the system.

The contribution of innovation and entrepreneurship will be more important and critical as this message is understood by those most involved in the process.