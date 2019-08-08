The Swedish government has decided to nominate Labor Minister Ylva Johansson as the country’s candidate for the position of the European Commissioner in Ursula von Der Leyen’s College.

This was announced by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at a press conference on Thursday. Former Swedish EU Commissioner has been Cecilia Malmström, who was responsible for Trade issues under the presidency of Jean-Claude Juncker.

Ylva Johansson is one of the government’s most experienced ministers. In the role of Minister of Labor and Employment, she has been responsible for one of the government’s priority areas. “She is very well suited for this mission,” Löfven said.

The European Commission will take office on November 1, and Ylva Johansson is the ninth woman to be nominated for the new Commission. Sweden has only ever sent female commissioners to Brussels.

Ylva Johansson said she anticipates that the EU should focus on its four core areas: standing up for the rule of law, increasing employment and safeguarding nice jobs, which also means supporting innovation, a trade that creates new jobs as well and the importance of a good functioning internal market. The third is the transition to a climate-smart society, and the fourth is security and the fight against terrorism.Another area is the work for increased equality.