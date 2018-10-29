Information wars and cyber-terrorism in focus at Cyprus conference

Government and media representatives to discuss instruments of countering terrorism in Internet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Information wars as a threat to international security will be one of the topics to be addressed during an international media conference on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus this coming week.

The Fourteenth annual International Conference Terrorism and Electronic Mass Media, which will take place in Cyprus, October 31 – November 1 in Nicosia and Limassol and is expected to include greetings by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and other officials on October 31 in Nicosia at the Cyprus’ House of Journalists, will also focus on Cyber-terrorism – a new global threat; social networks – a favourable environment to spread terrorist ideology; instruments of countering terrorism in Internet; how to counter glorification of terrorists in Internet; ways to counter propaganda of violence in Internet; mass media and law enforcement cooperation.

The Conference is organized by the International Academy of TV and Radio (IATR) and supported by the RF Federal Agency on Press and Mass Communications together with the Cyprus Union of Journalists and Cyprus Journalists Union.

According to the organisers, the conference is intended to attract the attention of the world media community and national state and public stakeholders to problems of countering international terrorism through electronic mass media.

The Conference will be opened by Leonid Mlechin, IATR Chairman of the board, head of the Russian Public TV department for history and publicist programs, and Vladimir Kozlov, deputy Chairman of the Federal Agency on Press and Mass Communications. Debates will include Russian and foreign representatives of electronic mass media, public bodies and experts from Belgium, Cyprus, Great Britain, Italy, Israel, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, and France.