Inflation data vindicate ECB’s cautious monetary policy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Inflation data in the Eurozone’s first and fourth biggest economies are promising but not convincingly robust to justify tighter monetary policy.

German and Spanish inflation surpassed the 2% target set by the European Central Bank (ECB) in July. However, inflation is still driven by a surge in energy and food prices.

Inflation at the Eurozone’s biggest stood at 2,1% in July, according to the German Federal Statistical Office. The surge in inflation is driven by higher energy prices rather than so-called “core-inflation” driven by demand. Excluding food and energy, German inflation remains subdued at 1,4%, Reuters reports.

Inflation at the Eurozone’s fourth biggest economy stands at 2,3%, according to the Spanish National Statistics Institute.

Preliminary data published in Spain and Germany on Monday support the ECB’s decision to unwind its quantitative easing programme by December 2018.

However, the nature of the data also supports the ECB’s cautious approach, as Frankfurt will not be raising interest rates before the summer of 2019.