Industrial production in euro area increases by 2.0%

Industrial production within the euro area increased by 2.0% (2.9% within the EU28 states) in 2016, according to seasonally adjusted statistics published by the statistical office of the EU, Eurostat.

The increase of energy production by 6.5% in the euro area (5.4% in EU28), durable consumer goods by 3.9% (4.5% in EU28) and intermediate consumer goods by 3.4% (4.6% in EU28) resulted in an overall positive year for industrial production, even though production fell by 1.6% and 1.0% during December 2016 in the euro area and EU28, respectively.

The impact of non-durable and capital goods was negligible in the euro area – the non-durable sector rose by 0.1% and capital goods fell by 0.1% – but the EU28 benefitted from a rise of 1.4% in non-durables and 1.1% in capital.

Croatia (+14.9%), Latvia (+11.1%) and Denmark (+11.1%) enjoyed the highest increases in industrial production among member states for which data was available, while production decreased in Luxembourg (-5.1%), Ireland (-1.8%) and Germany and Sweden (both -0.8%).

When compared to euro area unemployment figures, released Tuesday, it was determined that the rate of industrial production had little impact on unemployment within a member state.