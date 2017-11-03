Industrial pollutant reports hard to find in Germany

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

More than half of the European Union’s 28 member states fail to provide sufficient information on domestic industry pollutants, according to the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) survey.

The EEB was unable to get hold of relevant documents for plants in Germany, Austria, France, Greece, Poland and the UK, the very nations doing worst in the ranking, reported Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster.

The EEB has criticised Germany for lacking a central authority responsible for providing data about industrial emissions. Instead, this information has to be obtained from regional authorities in the 16 states. And some states, the survey said, even collect a fee for allowing access to such data.

Only three EU member countries made it into the top category, notably Ireland, Norway and Bulgaria whose information policy was praised.