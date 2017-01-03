India’s top court bans religion, caste in election campaigns

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Politician in India cannot use religion, caste or creed in election campaigns, according to a new ruling by the country’s Supreme Court. It said the relationship between man and God is an individual choice, and the state is forbidden from interfering in such an activity.

As reported by Voice of America (VOA) online, the ruling comes months before elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where caste affiliations and the building of a Hindu temple in place of a 16th century mosque demolished by Hindu hardliners are among the most pressing campaign issues.

India is currently ruled by a Hindu nationalist party. In a 1955 case, the Supreme Court ruled that the use of “Hindutva”, or Hindu, in campaigns was warranted, claiming it was a “way of life” in India, as opposed to a religion.

Hindus constitute nearly 80% of India’s population.

The states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur are expected to hold legislative elections in the month of February.