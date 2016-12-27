Indian state cradles unwanted babies

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Officials in the Indian state of Rajasthan have decided to place dozens of cradles in public spaces where parents can leave unwanted babies. This move follows the discovery of a newborn baby girl abandoned outside a local hospital.

As reported by Al Jazeera, several hundred baby girls are abandoned each year in the Indian state. Poverty, along with the cultural tendency to favour boys, has pushed parents to abandon infants in dumps, hedges, bushes, bus stands, railway tracks, and water bodies – exposing them to fatal risks.

“The main aim of the scheme is to save the newborn babies who are dumped in dustbins and bushes right after birth, most of whom happen to be girls,” says Devendra Agrawal, health department adviser of the scheme.

A bell rings three minutes after a baby is placed in one of the cradles. This way, hospital staff is informed. The baby is then taken to a neonatal intensive care unit. Healthy babies are relocated to one of 37 adoption agencies around the state.

Data show that 90% of the 11 million abandoned babies in India are girls. In Rajasthan, 674 children were abandoned between 2007 and 2011, highest only after Maharashtra, which saw 1,232 babies deserted.

“Sometimes, the parents are in a situation where keeping the child with them will badly affect their personal and social life, as in the case of a child born through sexual assault,” Kavita Swami, president of an adoption agency in the city of Bikaner that is associated with the project, was quoted as saying.

Under the Indian constitution, it is illegal to abandon or neglect a child. A parent can be punished for up to seven years in prison and/or fined under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code, and up to a prison term of three years and/or fine under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

“Since cradle babies are being put in a protective environment of the hospital staff, to be taken care of by adoption agencies, the parents place the babies in cradles legally – with no questions asked. Which is not the case when they abandon a child at unsafe places, say, on the roadside,” said Swami.

“The babies received are in very bad condition,” Swami added, explaining how they are “wrapped in some old cloth, the umbilical cord is not cut properly – sometimes they are not even cleaned… It looks like it was pre-decided before birth that they will leave the child, regardless of whether it’s a boy or a girl.”

According to most of those who spoke with Al Jazeera, more should be done to address the core social issues that give rise to the sense of helplessness that takes hold of parents even before the children are born, including issues of gender roles and how children are socialised from a young age.