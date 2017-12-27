The Indian economy to outgrow France and Britain within 2018

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

India is projected to overtake France and the UK to become the fifth biggest economy in the world in 2018, according to a Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) 2018 report.

India is the newcomer in a trend that has seen the epicentre of the global economy shifting from the Atlantic to the Pacific, particularly Asia. In the next fifteen years the top 10 economies could be dominated by Asian economies. China is projected to overtake the United States as the world’s No.1 economy in 2032 according to Cebr.

Russia continues to slide in economic significance due to its dependence on oil. By 2032, the Russian economy is expected to slide to the 17th place in the world, down from the 11th now.