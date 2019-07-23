India to be fourth state to land a spacecraft on the moon

India’s space agency has launched a lunar mission to the moon’s unexplored south pole on Monday; that makes India the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon after the US, Russia, and China.
The blast from the island of Sriharikota, south of Chennai, was successful. The launch took place a week after a previous launch was called off citing a technical difficulty last week.
The Indian rocket carries an orbiter that will circle the moon and a lunar rover called Vikram.
This is India’s second mission to the moon. The first one was in 2008 when an orbiter scanned the surface with a radar looking for water.
India’s space agency now looks to Mars and plans a mission that will make India the fourth nation to put an orbiter around the red planet.