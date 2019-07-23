India to be fourth state to land a spacecraft on the moon

A handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows ISRO orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO GSLV MKIII-M1, blasting off from a launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, 22 July 2019. The mission to the moon was launched successfully on 22 July 2019 from Sriharikota using the country's most powerful rocket Geosynchronous satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III. EPA-EFE/ISRO / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 11:54 July 23, 2019
India’s space agency has launched a lunar mission to the moon’s unexplored south pole on Monday; that makes India the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon after the US, Russia, and China.

The blast from the island of Sriharikota, south of Chennai, was successful. The launch took place a week after a previous launch was called off citing a technical difficulty last week.

The Indian rocket carries an orbiter that will circle the moon and a lunar rover called Vikram.

This is India’s second mission to the moon. The first one was in 2008 when an orbiter scanned the surface with a radar looking for water.

India’s space agency now looks to Mars and plans a mission that will make India the fourth nation to put an orbiter around the red planet.

