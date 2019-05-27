Independent candidate wins Lithuania’s presidential race

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Lithuania’s former Central Bank President, Gitanas Nauseda won the presidential election on Sunday, coming out ahead of the socially liberal Ingrida Simonyte.

The 55-year old centre-right politician is a career banker who studied in Germany. He is advocating for a more aggressive export-oriented economy to create revenue required to fund better social services.

Nauseda garnered over 72% of the vote and handily defeated Simonyte, who won in Vilnius and is famed as the architect of the austerity policies than managed to bring economic recovery to Lithuania after the former ran as a pro-business independent candidate.

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has vowed to will quit after failing to advance from the first round.

The outgoing president, Dalia Grybauskaite, was not eligible to run after serving two consecutive terms.