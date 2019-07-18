In an EPPO stalemate, the alternative for Kovesi to tackle corruption from within the EU’s center of power

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

There is no question that momentum is coming back into favour for the Candidate for European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi. Kovesi, who comes from Romania, and is the former chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (DNA) had fallen into political quicksand, as the European Council and European Parliament came to a stalemate.

Kovesi, who still has some who are opposed to her nomination in the Council, has however seemingly overcome the major obstacle – France having a candidate. France changing position to back Kovesi, is crucial, but it might not get her all the way.

Kassandra, has been previously very critical of Kovesi’s appointment. Kovesi, it was maintained, cannot be praised for work done in a system corrupt to its roots. It seemed paradoxical that Europe was bashing the Romanian justice system and the government for standing against Kovesi – while she was very recently part of that very effort that was instead being praised.

Kovesi, no doubt, has the capacity to be a good prosecutor. What those appointing her need to be sure of, is that she can forever rise above the national prism of corruption that she – whether we like it or not – thrived in professionally. If Kovesi can shed her Romanian reality, she can certainly help Europe from the position of the European Public Prosecutor.

But.

In the event that this cannot become a reality due to political reasons (it is difficult to get an appointment with EPPO member countries opposed, and especially with her own country divided), there is an alternative.

A Director-General position dealing with Justice (and corruption) in the European Commission. This would not require a political agreement, and would be the decision of the new European Commission President and College of Commissioners.

This would enable Kovesi to not only liaise with the European Public Prosecutor’s office, and the European Anti-Fraud Office, but very much shape policy – and have a much more direct input on the planning and implementation of the strategies to be devised in this area.

Kovesi, as a European civil servant, and not a political compromise which might entail give-and-take, could, in fact, do much work to clean up Europe – and particularly in the south where she has expertise like Bulgaria, and with some detachment and objectivity, even her home country of Romania.