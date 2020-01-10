On 11-12 January, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson is expected to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend the 10th session of the IRENA Assembly.

The Commissioner will hold a number of bilateral meetings with regional and global partners to discuss the current geopolitical situation in the region and the impacts on energy security.

The IRENA Assembly will bring together Heads of State and Government, Energy Ministers and heads of international and regional organisations, public and private entities and civil society representatives. The main objective of the Assembly is to intensify global efforts to deploy renewable energy, and to discuss their impact on the energy transformation and sustainable development. The event connects policy makers, experts and innovators worldwide to learn from each other, and share best practice and experiences on issues of common interest.