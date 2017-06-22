Immigrants sign up to uphold Dutch values

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

All immigrants to the Netherlands must sign a pledge to uphold and support Dutch values as part of their integration exam, based on a legislative amendment passed in the Dutch Senate on June 20. The new rules will take effect on October 1, the social affairs ministry announced.

As outlined in the legislation, a special course will introduce immigrants to the country’s standards, values and social rules. This course will be offered by the municipality the immigrant is joining. After the course, all immigrants must sign a statement saying that he or she has taken note of the values and rules of Dutch society, promises to respect them and actively contribute to society.

As reported by the NLTimes, immigrants will not be allowed to complete their integration exam without signing the pledge, and therefore cannot receive a permanent residency permit or Dutch citizenship. Immigrants who refuse to sign the pledge can also be fined up to €340.

“The statement of participation makes newcomers aware of the unalterable rights and duties and the fundamental values of Dutch society,” said Social Affairs Minister Lodewijk Asscher, who proposed the amendment. “For us, these rules are obvious, for newcomers often not. It is therefore important that we are very clear about this from the very first day.”

Dutch News online published the full participation declaration that immigrants will be required to sign. Here are several excerpts from the text: “Welcome to the Netherlands! The Netherlands is a constitutional democracy. This means that everyone has the same rights and that everyone must obey the same laws. In the Netherlands, the values of freedom, equality and solidarity are central. These values are connected to rights which also apply to you. These values can only be upheld if everyone actively contributes to society. In the Netherlands, participation is extremely important. Freedom In the Netherlands, everyone may think, do and say what he will… we ask all citizens to contribute to a pleasant and safe society, for example, by working, going to school or doing voluntary work… I declare that I want to make an active contribution to Dutch society and that I expect to be given the space and the cooperation of my fellow citizens to do this.”