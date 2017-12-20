The IMF lowers growth projections for the UK

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The International Monetary Fund revised downwards its growth projections for the British economy on Wednesday, albeit marginally.

According to the Washington-based institution, in 2018 the British economy will grow by 1,5% rather than 1,6%, while inflation will remain well above the 2% target. In November 2017 inflation reached 3,1%, with some predicting a peak of 3,6% in the first quarter of 2018.

“Our forecast for 2018 is 1.5% as uncertainty about the shape of Brexit persists, most likely, and inflation remains above target,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in London.

During the 2016 referendum campaign Lagarde had warned that Brexit would have “pretty bad” or “very bad” consequences for the economy.

Challenged by the British press on Wednesday on whether the IMF’s projections are “too gloomy,” Lagarde recalled that the IMF’s estimates on the effects of Brexit have so far been remarkably accurate as regards to the sterling’s devaluation, inflation, lower purchasing power, and underinvestment.

The significance of the downward projection is accentuated by the fact that global economic growth is accelerating, especially in Europe.

Due to business uncertainty over Brexit the economy appears to suffer from underinvestment, which in turn weighs on productivity, With investment running at 2,1% — instead of an expected 6,5% – productivity is described by the IMF as “extremely weak.”

Although the IMF hails recent progress in Brexit negotiations, the Washington based institution recalls that the UK will not only have to renegotiate relations with Brussels but also 60 plus economies around the world. In this scheme, uncertainty is expected to get worse before it gets any better.

Meanwhile, inflation is putting pressure on real income and consumption. The pound’s depreciation against both the Euro and the dollar accounts for much of the inflationary pressure, which decreases real income despite record high employment in the UK.

Although Britain has reigned over the debt-GDP-ratio there are fears that slower growth, a surging trade deficit, and inflation could also begin to weigh on public finances. Currently the UK has an 87% debt-to-GDP ratio.