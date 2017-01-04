Identity of Istanbul nightclub attacker in Istanbul established

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The identity of the gunman who carried out a terrorist attack at Reina nightclub in Istanbul during the New Year’s celebrations has been established, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The gunman, who fled after the attack, remains at large. Anadolu has said some 20 people have been detained as part of the investigation into the shooting. Cavusoglu did not identify the attacker. Some Turkish media reported that police were seeking a 28-year-old Kyrgyz national believed to be the gunman.

Kyrgyzstan’s security service said it was in touch with Turkish authorities and that a man had been questioned by Kyrgyz police and then released.

It was reported earlier that the Turkish police had detained another five persons in Izmir on suspicion of their complicity in the terror attack on Reina nightclub in Istanbul.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack.

The Islamic State terrorist group on Monday claimed responsibility for the nightclub massacre.

Among those killed are also the citizens of Saudi Arabia, India, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel.

NATO member Turkey is part of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State and since August has been conducting military operations inside Syria to drive the radical Sunni militants, as well as Kurdish militia fighters, away from its borders.