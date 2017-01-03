Iceland’s EU membership back on the negotiating table

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A referendum to join the EU could be the catalyst to forming a liberal-conservative coalition in Iceland.

The 330,000 nation has been unable to form a government since the country went to the polls on October 29. The center-right triumphed surpassing every poll. The Independence Party secured 29%. However, the Panama Papers scandal smashed the Progressive Party, which received merely 11.5% of the votes, half its original power.

With a total of 29 MPs in a 63-seat house, the traditional center-right coalition is only three MPs short of an absolute majority.

Although there is no consensus on EU membership on the Icelandic right, the stakes of a referendum are not high. Polls indicate a referendum would almost certainly result in a “no” vote.

But, going to the polls would allow a junior coalition partner to claim a major concession and could help bring on board the liberal Bright Future Party, AFP reports. The leader of the party, Ottarr Proppe, says that an EU membership has resurged as a possibility during the negotiations.

Iceland applied for EU membership in 2009, under a left-wing Social Democratic government. However, accession negotiations were initially suspended in 2012 and the application was withdrawn by the centre-right government in March 2015.