Iceland’s EU membership back on the negotiating table

ANTON BRINK ICELAND OUT
Click for full view

People protest with an EU flag (L) and an Iceland flag (R) on Austurvoellur square, across from the Icelandic parliament Althingi, in Reykjavik, Iceland, 15 March 2015. Around seven thousand people participated in the protests which were against the Icelandic governments decision to end Iceland's EU accession discussions completely. Iceland applied for membership in 2009 under a left-leaning coalition government that took office in the wake of the country's financial crisis. Accession talks started a year later.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 10:11 January 3, 2017
Updated 10:11 January 3, 2017

Iceland’s EU membership back on the negotiating table

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

A referendum to join the EU could be the catalyst to forming a liberal-conservative coalition in Iceland.

The 330,000 nation has been unable to form a government since the country went to the polls on October 29. The center-right triumphed surpassing every poll. The Independence Party secured 29%. However, the Panama Papers scandal smashed the Progressive Party, which received merely 11.5% of the votes, half its original power.

With a total of 29 MPs in a 63-seat house, the traditional center-right coalition is only three MPs short of an absolute majority.

Although there is no consensus on EU membership on the Icelandic right, the stakes of a referendum are not high. Polls indicate a referendum would almost certainly result in a “no” vote.

But, going to the polls would allow a junior coalition partner to claim a major concession and could help bring on board the liberal Bright Future Party, AFP reports. The leader of the party, Ottarr Proppe, says that an EU membership has resurged as a possibility during the negotiations.

Iceland applied for EU membership in 2009, under a left-wing Social Democratic government. However, accession negotiations were initially suspended in 2012 and the application was withdrawn by the centre-right government in March 2015.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: 2016: the odds are slim for Ukraine