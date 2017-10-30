Iceland turns to the left

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Icelandic voters on Sunday pointed towards their preference for the formation of a center-left government.

Although the ruling Independence Party came first, the center-left has made substantial gains. With the current balance of power, it appears that the leader of the Left-Green Movement Katrin Jakobsdottir will be given the chance to form a government.

The Left-Green Movement gained a 17% share of the vote, whilst the Social Democrats came third with 12%. They will need the support of two or even three more parties to form a government. A likely ally for the center-left coalition is the Pirates Party, who have seen their support drop from 14% to 9% within a year.

The 41-year old Jakobsdottir campaigned on a platform of progressive taxation, promising to address income inequality. Polls suggest that she enjoys a personal popularity that exceeds the political appeal of her party.

The center-right coalition of the incumbent Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson was in power for merely ten months. The center-right coalition collapsed after a series of scandals, including new revelations coming from the Panama Papers leak. However, with a 25% share of the vote, the nationalist Independence Party came first with 25% and is likely to be given the chance to form a government.

The Icelandic economy surged by 7,2% last year and has historically low levels of unemployment at just 2,5%. This is a far cry from the economic meltdown the country experience in 2008. However, the country is still trying to recover from a financial meltdown.