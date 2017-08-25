Hurricane Harvey pushes oil prices higher

Some companies take steps to evacuate staff, curb output at platforms in the Gulf

On August 25, oil prices rose as the US petroleum industry braced for Hurricane Harvey, which forecasters say is on track to become a Category 3 hurricane with winds of at least 111 miles per hour by the time it hits the middle Texas coast later Friday or early Saturday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $47.83 a barrel at 0703 GMT, up 40 cents, or 0.8%, from their last settlement, Reuters reported. International Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $52.53 per barrel, up 49 cents, or 0.9%, from their last close.

Prices rose as production in the affected area shut down in preparation for Harvey. Although the hurricane was heading towards south Texas, staying clear of the core producing areas and oil platforms further west, precautionary measures taken by companies could still affect short-term supplies.

US gasoline prices RBc1 have shot up by almost 10% since August 23 to $1.73 per gallon, their highest level since April as refiners shut down in preparation to the storm, according to the news agency.

Royal Dutch Shell, Anadarko Petroleum and ExxonMobil reportedly have taken steps to evacuate staff and curb some oil and gas output at platforms in the Gulf.

Meanwhile, in order to boost prices and avoid an oil glut, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC members, led by Russia, have agreed to cut production.