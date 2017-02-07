Hungary’s Orbán could meet Trump at Nato summit

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán – one of the first world leaders to endorse the newly elected US President – could meet with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming Nato summit in Brussels in May.
As reported by The Budapest Business Journal, Hungary’s relationship with the United States is expected to change for the better as the Trump administration is widely seen to be less critical of the Hungarian government.
In a separate report, Hungary Today noted that a meeting between the two leaders has been on the agenda since their phone conversation in November. The two men share similar views on many issues, including the handling of the migration crisis or the Russia sanctions.