Hungary’s Orbán could meet Trump at Nato summit

EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
Click for full view

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) talks during informal meeting of EU heads of state or government in Valletta, Malta, 03 February 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 13:00 February 7, 2017
Updated 13:00 February 7, 2017

Hungary’s Orbán could meet Trump at Nato summit

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán – one of the first world leaders to endorse the newly elected US President – could meet with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming Nato summit in Brussels in May.

As reported by The Budapest Business Journal, Hungary’s relationship with the United States is expected to change for the better as the Trump administration is widely seen to be less critical of the Hungarian government.

In a separate report, Hungary Today noted that a meeting between the two leaders has been on the agenda since their phone conversation in November. The two men share similar views on many issues, including the handling of the migration crisis or the Russia sanctions.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: France lunches investigation on FIAT Chrysler on emissions scandal