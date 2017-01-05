Hungary’s appetite for satire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The spoof Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) in Hungary seems to have influenced the result of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s referendum against EU migrant quotas. The government failed to convince a majority of Hungarians to vote, rendering the result invalid.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, the founder of MKKP, Gergo Kovacs, had campaigned for “Nemigen” (which translates as “no-yes” or “not really”). Over 6% (well beyond the 0.5 to 2% registered in Hungary’s five previous referenda since 1990) spoiled their vote by checking both boxes on the ballot slips.

“Humour is a much better way than hating the politicians. If people just laugh at politicians, they can’t do anything against them,” Kovacs told DW at a party meeting in Budapest, where he and around 40 MKKP members discussed their plans for 2017. The MKKP is also looking for a candidate in a Budapest by-election district in the spring.

“Our candidate will promise to never go to the district – people don’t really like politicians, so I think it’s a good policy. But he will promise many new developments for another district, the one where he lives,” Kovacs said.

Meanwhile, in the last week of the year, the Christmas edition of Orban’s county newspaper Fejer Megyei Hirlap accidentally featured a hacked interview. Orban was being falsely quoted boasting of the rising number of corpses in Hungarian hospitals, admitting that the government is uninterested in popular opinion and urging people to honour the “pagan meaning of Christmas”.