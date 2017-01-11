Hungary targets Soros-funded NGOs

Hungary is planning to crack down on the non-governmental organisations linked to billionaire George Soros, according to the deputy head of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party.
As reported by Bloomberg, Hungary will use “all the tools at its disposal” to “sweep out” NGOs funded by the Hungarian-born financier, which “serve global capitalists and back political correctness over national governments.” This is according to comments made by Szilard Nemeth, a vice president of the ruling Fidesz party, during a press conference on January 10.
No one answered the phone at the Open Society Institute in Budapest when Bloomberg News called outside business hours.
“I feel that there is an opportunity for this, internationally,” because of Trump’s election, state news service MTI reported Nemeth as saying. Lawmakers will start debating a bill to let authorities audit NGO executives, according to parliament’s legislative agenda.
According to Bloomberg, US President-elect Donald Trump has also accused the 86-year-old billionaire of being part of “a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.”