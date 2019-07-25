Hungary taken to EU top court over anti-migrant policies

A Hungarian police officer patrols the enlarged barbed wire transit zone set up for migrants at the Hungary's southern border with Serbia near Tompa, 169 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 06 April 2017. The complex is one of two new detention centers for asylum seekers in the Hungarian transit zone and contains shipping containers that are used to automatically detain migrants in the transit zone while their claims are investigated.

Published 14:30 July 25, 2019
Updated 14:30 July 25, 2019

The European Commission decided on 25 July to refer Hungary to the Court of Justice after Budapest tightened eligibility requirements for asylum seekers.

The Commission considered that the majority of the concerns raised have still not been addressed and has decided to refer Hungary to the Court of Justice after analyzing the Hungarian authorities’ reply to the two letters of formal notice the Commission sent.

The Commission found that Hungarian legislation is incompatible with EU law in the restriction of the asylum applicants’ right to communicate with relevant organizations, as well as in the restriction of the right to asylum only to people arriving in Hungary directly from a place where their life or freedom are at risk.

